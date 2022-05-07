Reps To Hold Emergency Plenary On Monday

The House of Representatives has called for an emergency plenary session on Monday.

According to the House’s Clerk, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, the session, which is scheduled to commence at 2pm, is “particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance.

“The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused.”

The lawmakers last week had postponed plenary sessions indefinitely due to the ongoing renovation of the chambers of the National Assembly.

Before then, they had been on a one-week Easter break.