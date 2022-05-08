UFC 276: Adesanya Set For 5th Title Defence July 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, will make his 5th title defence against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2nd at the T-mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Adesanya, who is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, signed a lucrative contract extension with the UFC prior to his last title defence in February when he beat Robert Whittaker in their rematch.

His only loss from 23 mixed martial arts fights came when he attempted to capture a second UFC title in the light heavyweight division against then-champion, Jan Blachowicz in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Cannonier has earned a shot at the title by winning five of his past six fights, including victories over Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, and Derek Brunson.

His loss during that time came against former champion Robert Whittaker.