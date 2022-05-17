2023: Our Election Timetable Has Not Changed, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied adjusting the timetable for its primaries for the 2023 General Elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, made the denial in a statement on Monday, urging the public to ignore reports making rounds on social media.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timetable/ Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections which is making the rounds on social media,” the statement read in part. “The story should be disregarded as fake news.”

Morka said the party’s activities for the 2023 elections would hold as earlier scheduled.

According to him, the governorship primaries will hold on Friday, May 20, 2022; state house of assembly – Sunday, May 22; House of Representative – Tuesday, May 24; Senate – Wednesday, May 25 and Presidential – Monday, May 30 to June 1, 2022.

Morka added that any change to the schedule would be communicated via the party’s official channels.

Based on the schedule released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections, all political parties are to have held their primaries by June 3.