Gunmen Abduct Hydroelectric Power Governing Council Member In Kogi

Isah Ozi-Salami, a governing council member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), in Kogi State has been abducted by gunmen.

The victim according to a family source was kidnapped early morning of Thursday on his way to the mosque in his country home Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of Kogi state.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Command disclosed that the Board member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, (HYPPADEC) had been kidnapped by gunmen.

The family source added that the kidnappers came with a vehicle parked opposite the victim’s residence and seized him around 5 a.m. while a young man who struggled to rescue the elder statesman was shot by the kidnappers and died three hours later.

Ozi-Salami was said to have commissioned a water project in Adavi local government on Wednesday before he was kidnapped the next day.