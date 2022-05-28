‘Fake Results’: Why I Will Not Attend PDP Convention – Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic says he will not attend the party’s National Convention after fake results were printed for Idemili North LGA’s delegate elections.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Chidoka said he had petitioned the party to correct the anomaly to no avail.

He however said he will not sue the party.

“For the first time in many years, I will not be attending the PDP Convention,” Chidoka said. “I will watch from my house though I am a member of the Electoral Sub-Committee for the Convention.

“On May 10th a National Delegate Congress Committee chaired by Prof Kingsley Chimsorom Chilaka of Nnamdi Azikiwe University went to Anambra to conduct the congress and did not conduct any congress in Idemili North LGA where I had bought the form to contest as a National Delegate.

“Strangely the committee submitted a report and fake result for Idemili North LGA with the name of someone that did not purchase the form for the congress. It is time we look into the role of Academics in the corruption in our electoral process. I will follow up on that soon.

“INEC’s report clearly stated that they did not observe any election in Idemili North LGA as they were at the venue till 7 pm. I submitted a petition to the Party with a certified copy of the INEC report. I requested the Party to reschedule and conduct the congress in line with the party rules and Electoral Act.

“I waited till yesterday Friday 27th May for the Party NWC to sit on the petition to no avail instead the Party went ahead and published the name from the fake result as National Delegate.

“As a loyal Party member and a dedicated and prominent voice of the Party since the Party went into opposition, I have elected to stay away from the convention and will not pursue a legal redress against the party that I have given so much at grave personal risk and cost.

“I wish the Party a successful convention.”