JUST IN: Atiku Emerges PDP 2023 Presidential Flagbearer

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been elected as the Peoples Democratic Party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

It will be the 75-year-old’s sixth attempt for the nation’s top job.

He was also the PDP’s candidate in the last election in 2019, which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

To win the PDP’s 2023 ticket, Atiku had to beat the likes of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Before voting commenced on Friday at the primary election in Abuja, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku, a move that strengthened the Adamawa politician’s bid for the ticket.

Mr Atiku scored 371 votes. His closest challenger, Wike, polled 237 votes. Saraki pulled 70 votes.

Emmanuel (38), Mohammed (38), Anyim Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (1) and Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes.

‘Sense of Belonging’

In his victory speech, Atiku commended the electoral process employed in the primary.

“Today we are making another history,” he said. “A history which we believe will bring about fundamental changes and also in our political processes.”

He reiterated that his campaign will be built on five fundamentals, including a pledge to unify the country.

“I pledge to unify this country,” he said. “That’s why I refer to myself as a unifier.

“The reason why I feel that unity is important is because APC has disunited Nigerians completely.

“I will work to restore unity and bring a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.”

Mr Atiku vowed to decisively deal with the country’s security challenges and confront its economic problems.

“The PDP made Nigeria one of the most prosperous countries in Africa,” he said. “We implemented economic reforms. The APC wiped out all those gains.”

He also called on his fellow contestants to work and cooperate with him.