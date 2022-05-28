Ohakim Withdraws From APC Senatorial Primary Over ‘Personal Reasons’

A former governor of Imo State Ikedi Ohakim has pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election.

He made the announcement in a statement released on Saturday, citing “personal reasons” for his decision to back out of the Imo North APC senatorial poll.

“After due consultations with my family and close political associates, I wish to

inform the good people of Okigwe zone, Imo state that I have withdrawn from the senatorial primary election scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022,” he said in the statement. “The decision to withdraw is purely for personal reasons.”

The former governor, however, assured his people of his commitment to the good of the Okigwe zone.

Ohakim said, “I will continue to do everything within my reach to ensure that the zone takes its pride of place both at the state and national level.

“May I also express my profound gratitude to all those, within and outside the zone, who believed in the project and gave me both moral and material support, and plead and hope that they will take this decision in love and in faith.”

The former Imo leader also wrote to the National Chairman of the APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu informing him of the development.

“I wish to assure the leadership of our great party at all levels of my commitment to the success of the party both now and in the future,” Ohakim said in the letter dated May 27th, 2022.

“May I also seize this opportunity to thank you for your encouragement and moral support while I was in the race. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”