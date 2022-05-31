No Nigerian Territory Under Attack By Cameroonian Separatists – Army

The Nigerian Army has dismissed claims that some Nigerian villages were attacked by Ambazonia militants, a separatist group in Cameroon.

Although the military authorities confirmed that the militants stormed some communities on Sunday, it said the attack did not happen on Nigerian territory.

In a statement dated May 30, 2022, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that four victims who ran into the Nigerian territory were rescued.

“The Nigerian Army has been notified of a statement insinuating that Nigerian villages were attacked by Cameroonian separatists on May 29, 2022,” the statement read in part.

“Contrary to the misinformation, our troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack. The troops immediately mobilised to the Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack.

“Upon their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon.

“Four victims of the attack, who crossed over into the Nigerian territory were later rescued by troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services. The attack was, therefore, not within the Nigerian territory as claimed.”