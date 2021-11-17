Suspected Ambazonian Soldiers From Cameroon Kill 11 In Taraba

Palpable tension gripped residents of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State when some suspected Ambazonian soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon stormed the community.

Channels Television gathered that 11 persons including a traditional ruler were killed in the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Manga village.

Takum local government area is a border community between Taraba State and the Republic of Cameroon.

Joseph Manga, the brother of the slain traditional ruler and the Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

He disclosed that the Ambazonian soldiers first attacked the border community in Cameroon republic before crossing over to Nigeria to unleash mayhem.

“The Ambazonian separatist soldiers attacked my village Manga which is a border community between Taraba State and Republic of Cameroon in Takum LGA,” he said.

“They, first of all, attacked a village on the other side of the divide and killed people before crossing over to do the same here.

“My elder brother is the traditional ruler there; they laid ambush and killed him in his palace before proceeding to kill others.

“The death toll at the moment is 11 including my brother the traditional ruler, we are still combing the bush to recover more bodies or possibly those hiding.”

Other residents of the community are said to still be missing as they are suspected to have fled to other communities for safety.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Shiban Tikari disclosed that as at when he visited the scene in the early hours of today after receiving the distress call, only five dead bodies were recovered.

He said, “I can confirm to you that we have so far recovered 5 bodies from the scene and others are still been sort for in nearby bush.

“My team alongside the military visited to restore normalcy and ensure that such thing does not repeat itself.

“For now we do not know those that came to attack but news filtered in saying that they are Ambazonian separatist soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon.”