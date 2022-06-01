Nine Nigerians Bag Masters In Law At Canadian University

Nigerians – nine – were the only graduands from the masters of laws at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

The Dean of the institution, Ian Holloway, said this in a tweet – which has been widely retweeted – on his handle while celebrating the feat.

“This is cool. We have 9 students graduating with their LLMs today. All are Nigerian! ⁦@ProfXtian @NigeriaGov,” he said in the post in which he also tagged the Nigerian Government.

This is cool. We have 9 students graduation with their LLMs today. All are Nigerian! ⁦@ProfXtian⁩ ⁦@NigeriaGov⁩ pic.twitter.com/VU6xEzpZhO — Ian Holloway (@LawDeanHolloway) May 30, 2022

READ ALSO: Canada Police Shoot Man Seen With Rifle In Toronto

A snapshot of a document he shared revealed that the graduands include Oluchi Jennifer Chijioke, Maryam Wuraola Lawal, Ola Eke-Okoro, Toritsemofe, Emmanuella Uche Odum, and Alexandra Mene.

The rest are Ifeoluwa Tolulope Osunfisan, Ifedayo Isaac Olanipekun, Olaitan Adeniyi Oyekunle, and Olushegun Olayinka Tokode.

The L.L.M, which is a postgraduate degree, is normally gotten in a one-year programme and is for law students and professionals looking for expertise in a specialised law field.