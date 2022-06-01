Advertisement

Nine Nigerians Bag Masters In Law At Canadian University

Channels Television  
Updated June 1, 2022
Credit: University of Calgary.

 

Nigerians  – nine – were the only graduands from the masters of laws at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. 

The Dean of the institution, Ian Holloway, said this in a tweet – which has been widely retweeted –  on his handle while celebrating the feat.

“This is cool. We have 9 students graduating with their LLMs today. All are Nigerian! ⁦@ProfXtian @NigeriaGov,” he said in the post in which he also tagged the Nigerian Government.

READ ALSO: Canada Police Shoot Man Seen With Rifle In Toronto

A snapshot of a document he shared revealed that the graduands include Oluchi Jennifer Chijioke, Maryam Wuraola Lawal, Ola Eke-Okoro, Toritsemofe, Emmanuella Uche Odum, and Alexandra Mene.

The rest are Ifeoluwa Tolulope Osunfisan, Ifedayo Isaac Olanipekun, Olaitan Adeniyi Oyekunle, and Olushegun Olayinka Tokode.

The L.L.M, which is a postgraduate degree, is normally gotten in a one-year programme and is for law students and professionals looking for expertise in a specialised law field.



More on Local

Niger Govt Plans To Train Civil Servants, Signs MoU With ITF

Man Attempts Suicide On Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Several Abducted As Bandits Block Highway, Set Buses Ablaze In Kaduna

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC In Buhari’s Absence

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV