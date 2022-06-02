As Nigeria’s President, I Will Consider Political Solution For Nnamdi Kanu – Prof. Umeadi

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Peter Umeadi says he will consider a political solution for the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (Biafra) Nnamdi Kanu if he becomes Nigeria’s leader.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since last year, is being tried for treasonable felony.

And the former Chief Judge of Anambra State believes a political solution, which he likened to amnesty, can resolve the matter.

“I will consider a political solution. When you consider a political solution, you don’t just release him,” he said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today held on Friday.

“You have to put everything into place afterall we had the issue of amnesty and you know how much Nigeria spent on amnesty. That’s a political solution. We will fashion something akin to that.”

