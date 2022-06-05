CAN Condemns ‘Outrageous’ Owo Attack, Calls For Security Architecture Overhaul

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, describing it as “outrageous” just as it called for an overhaul of the country’s security architecture.

CAN’s comment was contained in a statement issued by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Media Assistant to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle.

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the unprovoked attacks and killing of several innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, and called on the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly criminality,” the statement said about Sunday’s incident which led to many deaths and injuries.

“This is sad, wrong, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable, and satanic. There is no explanation for this unprovoked attack and assault on a place of worship. This is raw persecution. These people are possessed, and demonic and are not working for the good of the country. May God descend heavily on them and fight them mindless agents of Satan from their roots in Jesus’ name.

“We are once again reiterating our quest for a total overhauling of the security architecture and are asking President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the recycling of those criminals and terrorists in the name of de-radicalising programme. If the programme is not counterproductive, how come the criminalities are always on the increase and nowhere is safe again.”

It also condoled with the families of the victims, the Catholic Church and the government and people of Ondo State over the incident.

The Christian umbrella body also lamented about the rising state of insecurity in the country and accused politicians of being interested in the next election instead of seeking a permanent solution to it.

“This menace of insecurity has gotten out of hands and is embarrassingly sore. Criminals are operating with impunity all over the country and unfortunately, our government appears to be so busy with the 2023 general election that it has no time for the unending killings in the country,” the CAN statement read.

“We call on the State Governors to meet with the President to find the lasting solution to these killings. Issuing mere press statements of condemnations and what looks like empty threats is apparently not a way out of it,” it added.

“CAN commiserates with all the bereaved, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), and the Ondo State Government.”

Signed

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Media Assistant to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle.

5 June 2022.