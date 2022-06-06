Advertisement

Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno, Abduct Several Passengers

Musa Mingyi  
Updated June 6, 2022
The map of Borno, a state in Nigeria’s north-east region.

 

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Monday attacked Lawan Mainari village near Mainok along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened in a community less than 40 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

READ ALSO: Explosives Were Used In Owo Church Attack – Ex-Ondo Commissioner

The terrorists were said to have abducted several passengers while setting nine vehicles and trucks conveying food items ablaze.

Although the authorities are yet to comment on the incident, many motorists plying the road had to wait in nearby villages or return to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.



