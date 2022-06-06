Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno, Abduct Several Passengers

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Monday attacked Lawan Mainari village near Mainok along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened in a community less than 40 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The terrorists were said to have abducted several passengers while setting nine vehicles and trucks conveying food items ablaze.

Although the authorities are yet to comment on the incident, many motorists plying the road had to wait in nearby villages or return to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.