‘I’m Proud Of You:’ Dolapo Osinbajo Hails Husband After APC Presidential Primary

The wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo has showered her husband Yemi Osinbajo with encomiums after losing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded primary.

“Oluyemi, Oluleke, Omoluabi, Omo oko, Oninu ire, Oniwa Pele, Oniwa tutu, Ologbon, Olododo, Alaanu, I’m proud of you!”, Mrs Osinbajo wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday, won the election by a landslide to become the APC’s official flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

Read Also: ‘We Lost The Battle, Not The War’: Osinbajo Says ‘New Nigeria’ Remains Possible

Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes – more than four times the votes scored by his closet rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes.

Osinbajo, Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State came behind the duo with 235, 152, and 47 votes respectively.

More than 2,300 delegates voted in the contest that produced Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party.

He is now scheduled to face the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and others in the February 25 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Vice President Osinbajo said despite the loss, he remains committed to the dream of a new Nigeria.

He made the remark on Friday while speaking in Abuja at the campaign office of the Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that backed the Vice President for the presidency.

The Vice President also stated that he will support the winner and flagbearer of the APC for the 2023 presidential elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.