Advertisement

Switzerland Closes Airspace After Computer Glitch

Channels Television  
Updated June 15, 2022
Travellers queue at Geneva Airport on June 15, 2022 after Swiss airspace was closed after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights at the country’s main airport.  Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

Switzerland closed its airspace on Wednesday after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights, officials said.

“Swiss airspace is closed to traffic for security reasons after computer failure with Skyguide, the Swiss air traffic control service,” Skyguide said in a statement.

It did not give any details about the computer crash, but said it “regrets this incident and its consequences for the clients, partners and passengers of Geneva and Zurich airports and is working flat out to find a solution.”

READ ALSO: Macron Calls For ‘New Discussions’ With Ukraine

Earlier, Geneva’s airport said in a tweet that it was grounding all of its flights until 11 am (0900 GMT) because of the computer failure.

The Swiss news agency ATS-Keystone said international flights to Switzerland were being re-routed to Milan.

AFP



More on World News

Lacking Tourism Workers, Croatia Recruits Abroad

Canada Lifts Covid Vaccine Mandate For Domestic, Outbound Travel

Indonesian President Replaces Trade Minister Over Cooking Oil Crisis

WHO To Assess If Monkeypox An International Health Emergency

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV