Kaduna Sacks 2,357 Teachers For Failing Competency Test

The Kaduna Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has sacked 2,357 teachers who failed the recent competency test as part of their continuous assessment.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Tijjani Abdullahi, said at a news conference in his office on Monday that the competency test was conducted for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021.

He explained that among the affected teachers are those who scored below 40 per cent and those who outrightly failed to sit for the competency test including the National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Titus Amba.