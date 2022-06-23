Bandits Kill Zamfara Polytechnic Lecturer After Payment Of N5m Ransom

The abducted Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Lecturer in Zamfara State who doubles as the Student Affairs Officer of the school, Sanusi Halilu, has been killed by his abductors after payment of five million naira ransom for his release.

Sanusi Halilu was killed after five weeks in captivity.

A close source told Channels Television that a five million Naira ransom was paid to the bandits on Tuesday in a bush near some villages along Kaduna – Zaria road, in Kaduna State.

The bandits confirmed his death less than 24 hours after the payment of the ransom, an indication that he was killed long ago even when negotiations for his release were on.

READ ALSO: Banditry: IGP Deploys Additional Policemen To Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Sanusi was kidnapped alongside others on his way to Abuja for NYSC Mobilisation of the polytechnic students.

Meanwhile, the 29 wedding guests earlier abducted in the state have regained their freedom.

The Secretary of an association to which the victims belonged in Zamfara State, Ashiru Zurmi said that the victims are currently on their way to Gusau, the state capital.

“Our members have regained their freedom today, I can confirm to you. They are currently on their way to Gusau,” he said.

He, however, did not disclose whether the union or families of the victims paid any ransom for their release.

“I can only tell you now that they have been released,” the source added.