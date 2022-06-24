Boko Haram Logistics Supplier Nabbed As Troops Neutralise Six Terrorists

The Nigerian Military says it has neutralised six terrorists across its various theatres of operation.

Authorities of the military also say troops arrested collaborators of the insurgents – a notorious gun runner and a Boko Haram logistics supplier.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, the Defence Headquarters explained that troops of operation Hadarin Daji responded to distress calls of terrorists’ activities in Rafin Dankura in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State in which they abducted some civilians.

General Onyeuko said troops engaged in shoot out with the terrorists and in the process troops rescued 6 of the kidnapped victims and neutralized 2 of the terrorists.

“Items recovered includes 2 AK 47, 1x 36 hand grenade, 2 x cell phones and the sum two hundred and nineteen thousand (211,915.00),” Onyeuko disclosed.

Similarly on 21 June 2022 in response to a distress call on terrorists activities, the troops made contacts with marauding terrorists at Maigora in Faskari LGA of Katsina state and neutralized 2 terrorists in the process.

General Onyeuko further revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested a notorious gun runner named Ardo Manu Andulrahaman Maranewo on the 20th of June 2022.

Maranewo who had been on the wanted list of security personnel is said to specialize in selling and leasing arms to bandits and kidnappers in Taraba State.

In a similar vein, on June 20th, troops of 151 Battalion of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the CJTF on clearance patrol made contact with terrorists along road Bama-Pulka.

Two of the terrorists were neutralized, and two locally-made guns and ammunition were recovered from them.

On the same day, a Boko Haram terrorist, Mallam Modu Rija surrendered to the Nigerian troops at Tashangoto area. Items recovered from him included one AK 47 rifle, 1×36 hand grenade, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

In a similar vein, on the 21st of June 2022 troops arrested a Boko Haram member, Mallam Abacha Usman at Benishek and a terrorists’ logistics supplier Mallam Ibrahim Gira.

They were arrested along the Dambua-Biu road all in Borno State.

General Onyeuko said the military high command has commended the efforts of the troops in the various theatres, adding that they are also encouraged to sustain the operational tempo in their respective areas of responsibilities to ensure that normalcy returns to the affected zones of the country.