Court Fixes July 15 To Rule On Welfare Of Judges

The National Industrial Court has fixed July 15 to determine the fate of the suit seeking an upward review of salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country.

Justice Osatohanmeen Obaseki-Osaghae fixed the date for judgment after the parties in the matter argued and adopted their final written addresses.

The suit was filed by Mr Sebastine Hon.

It listed, as defendants, the National Assembly, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the National Judicial Council.

Counsel to the claimant, Mr Adegboyega Awomolo in his final address insisted that the salaries and allowances of judicial officers remain unchanged since 2008.

He said there is an urgent need for an upward review in order to avoid litigants and lawyers appearing before judges who are highly underpaid.