Rep Accused Of Promoting Cultism Gets N20m Bail

A lawmaker representing the Degema/Bonny federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has gotten N20 million bail.

Justice Chiwendu Nworgu of the Rivers State High Court granted Mr Dagogo the bail or the option of a surety in like sum with a landed property worth the same amount.

The lawmaker, also a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is being prosecuted by the Rivers State Government for allegedly promoting cultism in the state.

He was arrested on April 28 at the South-South zonal office of the PDP in Port Harcourt, the venue of the screening exercise for governorship aspirants from the zone.

His arrest was effected about four days after Governor Nyesom Wike declared him wanted for allegedly hiring cultists to disrupt a screening exercise for state and National Assembly aspirants at the state party secretariat, an accusation he had denied.

The past 62 days of his arrest and subsequent trial had been both dramatic and pathetic.

On one occasion, the federal lawmaker was brought into the courtroom at the state high court being hand-lifted by security personnel following his excuse that he was sick.

This was after the state high court insisted that Mr. Dagogo be remanded, despite a Federal High Court order which granted him bail.