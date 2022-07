Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari was knocked out of Wimbledon on Friday, losing in straight sets to German world number 103 Tatjana Maria.

The 34-year-old Maria, who only returned to the tour from maternity leave less than a year ago, won 6-3, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of a Slam for the first time.

She will face former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the quarter-finals.