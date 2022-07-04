Christian Eriksen Agrees Three-Year Deal With Manchester United – Reports

Former Brentford midfielder, Christian Eriksen, has agreed in principle to join Manchester United.

According to reports, Eriksen has informed the Red Devils that he is prepared to pen a three-year deal at the club.

The Danish midfielder had played 11 games for Brentford during the second half of last season scoring one and assisting four having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 tournament.

It is speculated that finalising the transfer is subject to medical tests to see if the player is a low-risk assessment for the club.

The news comes amid the Portuguese superstar. Cristiano Ronaldo, intentions to leave the Red Devils in the summer

In addition to the news, Ronaldo missed his first day of pre-season under Erik ten Hag on Monday due to family reasons, with the club stating that his reason is acceptable