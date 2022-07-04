Four Farmers Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto LGA

Four farmers have been killed in a fresh bandit attack on Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack to Channels Television via a statement issued on Monday.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, said the assailants attacked the farmers on their farms with dangerous weapons and in the process, four persons were killed.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Rabah also revealed that an 18-old-girl was abducted during the attack, adding that the bodies of the victims have been handed over to their respective families.

Sokoto, just like other states of the North-West has been ravaged by bandits activities who continue to maim, kill and abduct several people at will.

Despite repeated assurances by the authorities, many innocent Nigerians are still at the mercy of the bandits who wreak havoc in the region.

Just a few hours ago, bandits struck in neighbouring Kaduna State, kidnapping a priest of the Catholic Church in Kauru local government area.

The victim, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government within the early hours of Monday.

The incident comes less than two weeks after the priest in charge of the Kaduna Polytechnic Catholic community, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo was killed on his farm at Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.