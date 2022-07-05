Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Role As PSG Coach

Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, on Tuesday ended his role as coach at the Club.

Pochettino had won the Ligue 1 but failed to secure the Champions League trophy for the club despite boasting of an all-star line-up featuring Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the French giants said: ‘Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club.

“We would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

&

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club. The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Y7ef0qVLVh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022

nbsp;

Former Head coach of Nice, Christophe Galtier is expected to be confirmed as his replacement.

Pochettino joined the French giants in January 2021 on an 18-month contract to replace outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

The Argentine finished second in the league during his first campaign, crashed out of the Champions League in the semi-finals, but won the Coupe de France Final.