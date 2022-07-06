Advertisement

BREAKING: Boris Johnson Battles For Political Survival As Two More Ministers Resign

Channels Television  
Updated July 6, 2022
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he chairs a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on June 7, 2022. AFP

 

Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had “no choice but to tender my resignation” while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of “trust” in the government.

Details shortly…



