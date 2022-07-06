Advertisement

Kuje Prison Attack: Abba Kyari Other VIPs Safe In Custody – NCoS

Channels Television  
Updated July 6, 2022
A file photo of Mr Abba Kyari.

 

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said embattled police officer, DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape during Tuesday’s attack on its facility in Kuje.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Umar Abubakar, said the Kyari and others were unhurt in the assault.

“This is also to confirms to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty,” the statement partly read.

Details shortly.



More on Local

Kuje Prison Attack: Over 800 Inmates Escape, Four Killed – NCoS

Buhari’s Advance Convoy Attack: We Should Not Give In To Terrorists – Presidency

Court Grants Okorocha Permission To Travel To US For Treatment

One Dead, Three Injured In Kuje Prison Attack

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV