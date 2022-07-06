Kuje Prison Attack: Abba Kyari Other VIPs Safe In Custody – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said embattled police officer, DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape during Tuesday’s attack on its facility in Kuje.



In a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Umar Abubakar, said the Kyari and others were unhurt in the assault.

“This is also to confirms to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty,” the statement partly read.

