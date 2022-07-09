Tight Security In Daura As Buhari Joins Eid Prayers

There was tight security in Daura, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State at the Kofar Arewa Eid prayer ground.

This is because the President joined hundreds of Muslim faithful to participate in the 2023 Eid-El-Adha also known as Eid-El Kabir.

The security operatives drawn from the Police, Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other sister security agencies stormed the Eid Prayer Ground to give maximum security for the President, his entourage and other worshippers attending the Eid Prayer.

Channels Television observed that the entire parameter fencing of the Eid Prayer Ground was completely surrounded by a team of security personnel deployed by their various agencies with movements of vehicles including bicycles restricted in the area.

He had earlier arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, from where he was flown to the ancient town in a helicopter.

Joining the President for the two Rak’at prayers are his son, Yusuf and the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruk Umar as well as other top-ranking personalities.

The two Rak’at prayers led by Imam Safiyanu Yusuf Dansanwai at Kofar Arewa Eid Prayer Ground commenced at about 10:00 am and rounded up at about 10:05 am.

Also in attendance were traditional and religious leaders including the ward, village and district heads as well as members of the business and political communities in Daura.

President Buhari eventually slaughtered his ram meant for sacrifice.

In Muslim parlance, the festival is the most important feast in the Muslim calendar because it is an occasion to celebrate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Isma’il, in submission to Allah’s command.

In commemoration of this intervention, an animal, usually, a ram, is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts.

One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home and the third portion is given to relatives.

As usual, after performing the two Rak’at Eid-El Kabir prayers and the ritual sacrifice, people come out mostly in northern states to watch the historic Durbar otherwise called Hawan Sallah, the durbar of which has been cancelled by both Katsina and Daura Emirates.