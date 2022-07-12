2023: Labour Party Has Better Structure Than APC, PDP – Pat Utomi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, on Tuesday said the Labour Party has a better structure than the nation’s two dominant parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Utomi, a member of the Labour party, made the comment as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He expressed confidence that his party will coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election, which is barely seven months away.

“Labour Party has a super structure, much better than the structures APC and the PDP have,” he said. “The Labour Party is built around the labour movement and a college of civil society organisations.”

According to him, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have political commissions in every state of the federation.

He stated that the party will mobilise people during the forthcoming polls to ensure that every polling booth is covered.

Utomi however decried a situation whereby those in public office would steal money to rig elections, a situation people have mistaken to be political structures.

He explained that the scenario whereby politicians bribe their way during elections is changing as the people want a different narrative.

“With the structure that we have, I am guaranteeing that on the election day, in every polling station in this country, there are at least 15 people who are standing up for the third force to support the Labour party candidate,” he said.

On the possibility of a merger with other parties, the Labour party chieftain stated that talks are ongoing with several political parties, although he did not disclose any specific one.

When asked why he’s confident of Labour party’s victory, he berated the performance of both APC and PDP that have ruled Nigeria.

Noting that they have made Africa’s most populous nation bankrupt through excessive borrowings, Utomi insisted that Nigerians demand new confidence from fresh leadership.

While the Labour party has fielded ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as PDP’s flagbearer with ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu to fly the APC’s flag in the 2023 presidential election.