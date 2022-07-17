Yakubu Maikyau Elected New NBA President

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yakubu Maikyau, has emerged as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Maikyau was named the new NBA president following an election of the legal body which was held virtually.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee who is also an SAN, Professor Ayodele Akintunde, announced made the declaration on Sunday in Abuja while announcing the result of the poll.

Maikyau who polled a total of 22, 342 votes to win the election, was followed closely by his fellow SAN, Joe-Kyari Gadzama who scored 10, 842 votes.

Mr Taidi Jonathan came third in the exercise with a total of 1,373 votes.

Following the declaration, Maikyau is expected to take over the leadership of the legal body from the outgoing NBA President, Olumide Akpata.