Osun Election: Bola Ige’s Voice Rose From The Grave – Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka has said that the voice of Ajibola Ige, slain Minister of Justice, resounded from beyond the grave in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Osun State.

According to the renowned playwright, the outcome of the Osun gubernatorial election is a is a lesson that speaks to other zones of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements.

In a brief communique on Sunday, the Nobel Laureate said those who conspired to catapult Ige’s destroyers to unmerited national prominence, to insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served.

“One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate.

“If we may adapt a wise saying from the ancients: the beast of burden, nicknamed Equity, ambles its mined course to destination but, sooner or later, that donkey arrives,” the poet buttressed his assertions.

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Adegboyega Oyetola the incumbent governor who ran on the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the governorship election which held on Saturday.

Adeleke, 62, riding on the back of a campaign aimed at developing the state and retrieving what he says is his stolen mandate, secured 403,371 votes, 28,344 more than his closest rival, Governor Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes.