The Johnson’s Actress, Ada Ameh, Dies At 48

Popular Nollywood actress and star of the sitcom, The Johnson’s, Ada Ameh has died aged 48.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas. who disclosed that Ameh died at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hospital in Delta State on Sunday.

It was also gathered that the star actress suddenly collapse at 11pm, before being rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

A Colleague and stage actor Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw sent his condolence to the family describing the late actress as an exceptional and amiable person.

He revealed that he had worked with her earlier this year on his forthcoming sitcom Sparadise.

“She was a very nice person, even though I haven’t seen her in a while, we were always connecting on social media.

“She played a minor role of a local massager in my new series Sparadise and I was just thinking of writing her more scenes because she did it so well. This is so sad.”

It will be recalled that Ameh, in a post on social media, had tearfully detailed her struggles with her mental health.

She also lost her 30-year-old daughter Aladi Godgift, who had died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja in October 2020,

She rose to prominence following the role of Anita) in the Zeb Ejiro movie titled ‘Domitilla’ in 1996,