You Are Not In A Position To Point Fingers, Atiku’s Spokesman Tackles Tinubu

The recent blame game between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new twist with the latest jab coming from the former vice president’s camp.

In a statement on Saturday, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, faulted an earlier statement by Tinubu’s spokesman following a TV interview granted by the PDP flagbearer who is fondly called Waziri by his supporters.

“We would like to challenge Bola Tinubu to subject himself to an hour-long interview like the Waziri did, and if he is able to be as articulate and mentally present as our candidate, then he can talk,” said Ibe.

“Until then, we will only want to remind him and his yes men that they are not in a position to point fingers when they have not sat on the hot seat.”

The controversy between both presidential hopefuls began when Atiku, in an interview with Arise TV on Friday morning, claimed he rejected Tinubu as his running mate in 2007 on the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform because he was against the ideology of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the interest of the country’s unity.

“Tinubu wanted to be my running mate when I was given the ACN presidential ticket in 2007, but I disagreed. And because of that, he switched his support to the late Umar Yaradua. That was the parting point,” he had said.

But in his reaction barely a day after the interview aired, Tinubu countered the claims made by the PDP candidate whom he accused of demeaning himself by pandering to base prejudice at a moment Nigeria needs true leadership.

Rather, he explained that he and the ACN helped Atiku in 2007 after he was frozen out by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and forced out of the PDP.

“We are saddened to see such a man become unhinged from the truth,” said a statement by the APC candidate’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman. “So obsessed is he with his quest for office, Atiku is willing to render any form of untruth if he thinks it might gain him a single vote. Atiku may want to be president. However, all he has shown is that he is pathological.”

Following the latest reaction from Mr Ibe, Nigerians would only expect another dramatic twist in the blame game by both men.

Read the full text of the statement by Akitu’s spokesman below: