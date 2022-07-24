Cybercrime: Ex-Convict, Thirty-Two Others Arrested For Alleged Internet Fraud In Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, July 21, 2022 arrested a convicted internet fraudster, Okhiria Alex Chibueze and thirty-two others for alleged internet-fraud.

The suspects were nabbed in a sting operation at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, following intelligence reports on their alleged cyber-fraud activities.

The suspects are, Okhiria Alex Chibueze, Olootu Damilola Ayomikun, Akiwale Isreal Bunmi, Oladele Olatunde Oladimeji, Okeniyi Samuel Akinniyi, Sanya Oyekole Olakunle, Okon Gideon Henry, Stephen Samuel Shekwuduza, Adeshina Opeyemi Akanni, Hezekiah Ajadi Oluwatobi, Omoke Ogbonnaya Okike, Alex Samuel Aiku, Micheal Olakunle Oyinwola, Salami Oluwafemi Salami, Udeh Moses Emeka and Monday Samuel Nnaemeka.

Others include Oluchukwu Emmanuel Ifeanyi Chukwu, Olaleye Azeez Olaide, Akintunde Victor Opeyemi, Akintayo Abass Waliu, Bada Samuel Rotimi, Isaac Isaiah Chinedu, Adeleke Olawale Isaac, Enoch Obaloluwa Bolaji, Afolabi Tomiwa Pelumi, Chukwudi Emeka Samuel, Abiola Oloruntoba Enoch, Chukwu Ogbonnaya Chukwu, Ogbonna Simon Ugwu, Durodoye Jubril Akinwunmi, Durodoye Idris Akindeji, Sanmabo Ayodeji Olufisayo and Olatunbosun Abdulmujeeb Olanrewaju.

Eight exotic cars, several mobile phones, laptops, expensive wrist-watches among other items, were recovered from them.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

It will be recalled that Okhiria Alex Chibueze was arrested by the operatives of Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC sometime in 2021 for fraudulently obtaining $3, 800 USD (Three Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) through a fake lottery scheme. He was successfully prosecuted and sentenced to six months community service by the Court on June 16, 2022.

In a similar vein, operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested Seventy Four (74) suspected internet fraudsters.

They were picked up in the early hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022, at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, of the number, Forty Eight (48) had incriminating items in their possession.

The suspects are: Promise Sunday, Ukala Goldman, Isaac Golden, Peter Ikechukwu, Bankole Olamide, John Chiemela, Thomas Martins, Dr Victor, Emmanuel Owuma, Emmanuel Sekun, Philip Abaku, Emmanuel Egwuanumku, Thompson Charles Lekia, Ken Anelele Marvel, Kelechi Prince, Ugochukwu Ukaigwe, Ake John, Victor Madu, Moses Jubril Akrah, Jonathan Jeffery, Noble Lot, Success Umukoro, Precious Michael and Christabel Enoch.

Others are Desmond Ogu, Louis Abbas, Donaldson Ugbo, Kelvin Dickson, Henry Messiah, Godwin Egwelike, Timinepre Esuku, Mathew Kelvin, Alfred Friday, Nyderson Mufisa Nwogu, Boyle Edward, Ifeanyi Elum, Richard Welle Chikodi, Ogu Raymond, Tamunoturoko Briggs, Kenedy Patrick, Shadrach Savior, King Nwonuma, Chisom Umah, Joseph Effiong, Kelvin Ifeanyi, Birabil Lessi Junior Goodness, George Nnamdi and Doro Precious.

Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, different brands of phones, laptops, ATM cards, among others.

In a similar development, a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has sentenced two internet fraudsters to prison.

Justice P. I . Ajoku convicted and sentenced the duo of Favour Otogbo and Anawanti Finbar to various jail terms for impersonation and possession of fake documents.

They were convicted on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 after pleading “guilty” to two-count separate charges preferred against them upon being arraigned by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the EFCC.

In a similar vein, the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC has secured the conviction of a known hacker: Micheal John Oluwasegun, and his accomplice, Saviour Peter Edet.

They were convicted after being brought before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The duo were jailed on Thursday, July 21, 2022 after pleading ‘guilty’ to three- count charges bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing to the tune of N32, 000, 000 (Thirty Two Million Naira ), preferred against them by the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC.