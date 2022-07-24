I Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Ensure Bandits, Terrorists Are Finally Crushed – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling the nation’s security challenges, saying he will leave no stone unturned in crushing bandits and terrorists wreaking havoc in several parts of the country.

The President in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the service chiefs have been kept on their toes to ensure that banditry and terrorism are decisively addressed.

He also sympathized with former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu, over the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister by bandits.

Describing the bandits as enemies of humanity, Buhari said he is shocked by the tragic murder of the victim.

“I am shocked and outraged by the story of the killing of your brother and the abduction of your sister by bandits. This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace,” the President added.

He prayed to God to “forgive the soul of the deceased and grant the family fortitude to overcome this double tragedy.”

The President’s reassurance is coming hours after terrorists released a video where they were flogging victims of the March 28 attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

In the 11-minute video, the victims appealed to the international community such as the United Nations, African Union, and Saudi Arabia to come to their aid since according to them, the Nigerian government has failed to rescue them from the hands of the terrorists.

A male captive stated that the terrorists had no intention of keeping them for more than a week if the demands of the kidnappers were not met by the Federal Government.

The terrorists were also seen threatening to kill the victims if the Federal Government failed to meet up with their demands. They also claimed that one of the escapees of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja had rejoined them in the forest.