Lagos Re-Arraigns OAP Uche Igwe For Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape

The Lagos State Government has re-arraigned an on-air personality, Mr Uche Igwe, popularly known as Darksam, for allegedly sharing the sex tape video of a Chrisland School student on social media.

Igwe, aged 40, was re-arraigned on Tuesday before a Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos on a fresh one-count charge.

The defendant was earlier arraigned in May, this year by the Nigerian Police on a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), through its counsel, Omolola Saliu, re-arraigned the defendant on a fresh one-count charge before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo.

Igwe was said to have committed the crime in the Lagos Magisterial District through his social media handle (@uchedark) on or about the 18th of April, 2022.

The offence is said to be contrary to section 23 (2) of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law 2021.

If found guilty, the defendant risks a seven-year custodial sentence.

The trial has been adjourned till the 28th of September, 2022.