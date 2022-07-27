Insecurity: ‘We Are In A State Of Incompetence’ – Abaribe Defends Impeachment Threat

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday defended calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment, saying the Federal Government has not taken decisive measures to stem the tide of insecurity.

Abaribe, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, said Nigeria is in a state of incompetence following the worsening insecurity in the country.

Terrorists have continued to launch series of attacks with the recent one in Abuja on Monday night where at least three soldiers were killed when the gunmen ambushed the Presidential Brigade Guards while on patrol along the Kubwa-Bwari Road in the nation’s capital.

READ ALSO: Opposition Senators Stage Walkout Over Call For Buhari’s Impeachment

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Abaribe said the upper chamber has been branded as a ‘compliant Senate’ because it approves everything brought to it by the Executive arm.

“The bottom line today that we have reached is that we are in a state of sheer incompetence. There is no other way you can mention it,” the lawmaker said.

Reacting to the planned security meeting with service chiefs on Thursday, Abaribe criticised President Buhari’s approach to tackling insecurity.

He stated that the President will only gather the service chiefs wherever an attack happens, wondering about the outcome of previously held security meetings.

“How many security meetings have we had? Every time something happens, you gather all of them and say you are going to have another security meeting. Nothing comes out of it, it gets worse.

“Asking the rest of us to just fold our hands for this administration to derail this country, I don’t think it is in anybody’s interest.

“We have seen that they can no longer do anything. How could a President, after what happened in Kuje, go there and let the whole world know (that) something is wrong. What has happened since then?” he queried.