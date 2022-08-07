Tobi Amusan, Others Clinch Gold In 4x100m

Tobi Amusan was drafted in to run the lead leg as team Nigeria struck another gold medal in the 4×100 meters women’s relay.

Amusan, along with Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha, clocked a new African record of 42.10 seconds to place first ahead of the host nation, England, and the Island of Jamaica.

Amusan, who was drafted in for Joy Udo-Gabriel barely one hour after retaining her 100 meters hurdles title in record time, started the race strong for Nigeria before smoothly passing the baton to 200 meters silver medallist, Favour Ofili.

Ofili maintained Nigeria’s pace before handing over to Chukwuma who built a substantial lead ahead of the chasing pack.

England, led off by Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Bianca Williams delivered the baton into the final 100 meters with ground to make up on Nigeria.

Daryll Neita, who anchored England, briefly threatened to reel in Nigeria’s anchor Nwokocha as the crowd perhaps sensed a dramatic comeback, but the English team ran out of track and had to settle for second place on the podium.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah recovered from a sloppy final baton exchange to earn Jamaica bronze to add to her personal tally of gold in both the 100 and 200 meters.

However, in the men’s version of the 4x100m relay, team Nigeria had to settle for bronze as the quartet of Udodi Onwuzuruike, who replaced Seye Ogunlewe, along with Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and Raymond Ekevwo, clocked 38.81 seconds to place 3rd.

Defending champions, England, retained their 4×100 meters relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a blazing display.

Edoburun, who was called up to the team in place of the injured Reece Prescod, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds.

Jona Efoloko replaced Adam Gemili on the opening leg with Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake impressing in the middle of the race.