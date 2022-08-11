Bandits Attack Immigration Officers, Kill One In Jigawa

Bandits have attacked immigration officers in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing one and injuring two others.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service in the state, ACG Ismail Abba Aliyu, during a news conference on Wednesday in Dutse.

He claimed that the bandits ambushed the officers during a patrol along the Galadi-Birniwa axis, noting that the attack took place on Tuesday night.

According to him, the bandits, numbering about five, arrived at the patrol base on two motorbikes and started attacking the cops.

“One was carrying three people and the other one was carrying two people and immediately on arrival, they opened fire on the Immigration officers on patrol, which resulted in the death of one of the staff named Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) and two others sustained bullet injuries,” Aliyu said.

He identified the injured officers as Abba Musa Kiyawa and Zubairu Garba , adding that three others, however, managed to flee the attack.

The gunmen were said to have fled into the bush after exchanging gunfire, leaving their motorcycles and phones behind.

The two injured officers are responding to treatment in a medical facility in Jigawa State.

The comptroller stated that the Command will submit the recovered handsets and motorcycles to the police for additional investigation.

Additionally, he urged residents of the state to assist the law enforcement agencies by providing any useful information that could aid in the capture of the criminals.