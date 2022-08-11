Advertisement

Buhari Meets With Victims Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Abduction

Updated August 11, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari met with some victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on August 11, 2022.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with some victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train abduction.

Gunmen had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers.

Many of the kidnapped passengers have since been released but others remain in captivity.

On Wednesday, seven more kidnapped passengers were released although it was not clear if a ransom was paid.

The Buhari administration has said it will not negotiate with terrorists and security experts believe the releases are largely negotiated by relatives of the victims and civilian stakeholders.



