No Ransom Was Paid For Release Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims – FG

The Federal Government has said that no kobo was paid for the release of the 23 kidnapped passengers earlier abducted on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack of March 28, 2022.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Sambo, said the released passengers have already been reunited with their families after proper medical check up and examination.

The Minister, who expressed happiness with the release of the victims, explained that the target of the government was to get the victims out safely without the payment of ransom.

He added that there are plans for the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna line.