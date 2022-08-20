Advertisement

Meeting With Tinubu ‘More Brotherly Than Political’ – Obasanjo

Channels Television  
Updated August 20, 2022
APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, meets with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State on August 17, 2022.

 

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday sought to clear the air on why he met recently with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, the ex-President expressed dissatisfaction with unauthorized reports of what he discussed with Tinubu in private.

He said the discussion during the visit was “more brotherly than political”.

Obasanjo said Tinubu requested that either side should not make a public statement on what was discussed in the meeting.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good”, Obasanjo said.



