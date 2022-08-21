UFC 278: Usman Dethroned As Welterweight King, Vows To Bounce Back With Vengeance

Kamaru Usman has lost his UFC Welterweight title after suffering a stunning loss to Leon Edwards at the Vivint Arena in Utah.

The Nigerian Nightmare was knocked out in the final minute of the fifth and last round in the main event of UFC 278 by Edwards whom he had beaten in their first fight in 2015.

Until the finish which came at 4:04 of the fifth round, Usman was ahead on points and was well on his way to retaining his undisputed title.

The 35-year-old went into the fight looking to tie Anderson Silva’s record-winning streak of 16 straight wins in the UFC.

He had been dominating the fight after the first round but when he leaned down to his right to defend an Edwards left, he was caught flush with a left head kick, sending the more than 17,000 in attendance at the Vivint arena into a frenzy.

Usman, who was out cold on contact with Edward’s high kick to the head was less than a minute away from a sixth straight title defence.

Following the tough loss, the first of his UFC career, Usman took to social media to say he will bounce back with Vengeance.

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

He also congratulated his British rival and reiterated his love for the sport despite the loss.

Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

For Edwards (20-3, 1 NC), who is Jamaican-born but resides in Birmingham, United Kingdom, it has been a long road to the top of the UFC welterweight division after staying uneaten for over 10 fights since a 2015 defeat against Usman. I can’t put it into words,” Edwards said.