Attacks On Police Officers Will No Longer Be Tolerated -IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Monday, said attacks on police officers on official duties will no longer be tolerated.

He also ordered all police commands and formations to ensure immediate prosecution of anyone who assaults policemen regardless of the causative factors.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

READ ALSO: Police IRT Operatives Arrest Informants To Notorious Bandit Leader In Katsina

The statement partly read, “The IGP emphasized that attacks on police officers, who are uniformed agents of the state, is both illegal and an affront on the rule of law.

“The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed all police commands and formations to ensure that individuals who engage in assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating the commitment of the Force to ensuring the protection of lives and property, stressed the importance of according respect for the fundamental rights of police officers and other security operatives, in order to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better and maintenance of law and order.”