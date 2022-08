Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday to maintain their perfect record in the Premier League.

A goal to the good at the break 👊 ⌨️ Drop your three-word half-time match report as a reply 👇 #ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/A3aIDH6sPg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2022

More to follow…