Rapper Ice Prince Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday morning arrested popular rapper, Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, for an alleged assault on a police officer who stopped him for driving without license plates.

The Lagos Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a tweet, alleged that the rapper threatened to throw the officer into a river at the point of arrest.

The PPRO, who posted a photo of the rapper in handcuffs, said he will be arraigned today.

“At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station,” he said.

“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”