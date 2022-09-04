Insecurity: Nothing Wrong With Nigeria Seeking External Help – LCCI President

There’s nothing wrong with asking for external help to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

This is according to the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (L.C.C.I) Dr.Michael Olawale-Cole. He said this during Channels Television’s current affairs programme Newsnight anchored by Ladi Akeredolu-Ale.

“Having got to a point where it is becoming very obvious that we cannot handle this on our own, there is nothing wrong with asking for help,” he said during the pre-recorded show.

According to him, Nigeria should not because of “pride” avoid seeking external help in tackling the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

He also noted that Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos State, should be protected at all costs even though the southwest state is not being seriously impacted by the spate of security challenges.

The need to protect Lagos, he said, becomes important because anything that affects the state, a location of more than 60% of the nation’s manufacturing sector, means Nigeria suffers more dire economic consequences.

“Nothing must go wrong with Lagos because Lagos is the heart of Nigeria. If the heart is in trouble, then the whole body is in trouble,” the LCCI boss added.

“So, if Lagos’s economy is in trouble due to insecurity, then the whole country is as good as gone.”

