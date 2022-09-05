Five Dead, 3,813 Houses Destroyed In Katsina Rainstorm

Five persons have died with 3,813 houses destroyed following a recent rainstorm on several communities in 13 Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) disclosed this on Monday.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Public Relations Officer SEMA, Mallam Umar Muhammad, said three persons were killed in Kankara LGA and two other persons dead in Mai’adua local council.

The SEMA spokesman stated that the state government is doing its best to prevent further flooding in the state, adding that, a committee was set up on the emergency response to prevent the outbreak of cholera as a result of the flood.

He said, “In Kankara LGA, 176 houses were affected, in Danja, 125, Kankia 86,Katsina 620, Musawa 482, Batagarawa 361, Kusada 311 while in Sabuwa 111 houses.

“In Zango LGA, 105 houses were destroyed, in Batsari, 443 houses, Funtua 258 houses, Safana 581 and Ingawa LGA about 154 houses were affected.

“Similarly, 176 houses were destroyed and three persons lost their lives in the disaster in Kankara while 154 houses were damaged in Ingawa.”

Muhammad also listed five additional LGAs namely; Mashi, Mani, Mai’adua, Dandume and Matazu which were affected by the disaster, with SEMA yet to assess the level of damages.