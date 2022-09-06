ASUU: FG Sets Up Committee To Review ‘No Work, No Pay’ Decision

The Federal Government has set up a tactical committee to review its ‘no work, no pay’ stance against striking members of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities.

This followed a meeting by the Minister Of Education, Adamu Adamu; with Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen of Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of universities.

The meeting held behind closed-doors was part of efforts to resolve the seven-month industrial action by lecturers of public universities.

The Director Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, disclosed this to journalists after the meeting which lasted for over two hours.

He said the committee is to also look into issues of increase in the salaries of the university lecturers and come up with workable solutions.

The spokesman for the ministry did not give a specific timeline for the 14-man committee. He, however, said the committee is expected to come up with its findings in no distant time.

He said the committee’s report will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for action.

Asked if this committee’s work has jettisoned the recommendations of the Professor Nimi Briggs-led committee earlier set up by the federal government, he simply said no.