Delta Begins Probe Into Death Of Four Newborn Babies At Hospital

The Delta State Government says it has begun investigating the death of four newborn babies that died due to alleged negligence on the part of the doctor on duty at the Sapele Central Hospital in the Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu during a press briefing insisted that the incident must be investigated before a logical conclusion is made.

Reports have it that the doctor on duty was allegedly drunk and the hospital was without power supply at the same time

Also confirming the incident to Channels Television, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, said the allegation of drunkenness is a serious one.

She added that the if found guilty, the officer involved will be made to face the full wrath of the law.