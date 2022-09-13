Queues Return To Filling Stations In Rivers

Long queues have once again surfaced at filling stations in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had last week threatened to suspend the lifting of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol from depots in the state over allegations of harassment by security agents.

It would appear the petroleum marketers have made good their threat as queues have been observed at different petrol stations in the state capital and its suburbs.

Driving through Port Harcourt, a casual observer would be inundated either by closed petrol stations, or queues building up at opened stations. You would be forgiven for asking what is going on.

Some of the customers who spoke to Channels Television not only lamented the long times spent before purchasing the product but also the attendant hike in the price of the product.

A disgruntled customer who gave his name simply as Ebere said the increase in price has translated into an increase in the cost of transportation as well.

While some stations were locked, others that were open jacked up the prices. At the NNPC retail station on East-West road, Channels Television discovered that while the metre on the dispenser displayed 179 per liter, the attendant sold fuel at 190.

With the increased waiting time and frustration at the new situation, tempers have begin to boil over even as some people resort to stocking up the product in containers because they don’t know what the future holds.

It is not known how long this scarcity will last and if there is any light at the end of the tunnel, however, if past fuel scarcities are anything to go by, then residents of the Garden City may just be in for a very unpleasant period.